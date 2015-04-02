Stones launch unheard Wild Horses take

The Rolling Stones have launched a lyric video to accompany a previously-unreleased take of classic track Wild Horses.

The acoustic performance appears on the special editions of remastered 1971 album Sticky Fingers, which is launched on May 25.

It’s to be available in deluxe box set, super deluxe box set, 2CD, 2LP, CD, LP and download versions, with the larger packages including an alternate take of Brown Sugar featuring Eric Clapton, unreleased studio recordings and five live tracks from the year of original release.

The Stones launch a 15-date US tour on May 24.