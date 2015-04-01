The Rolling Stones to reissue Sticky FIngers

The Rolling Stones are to reissue their classic album Sticky Fingers in a range of deluxe formats.

The 1971 album – which features hits Brown Sugar, Wild Horses and Dead Flowers – will be re-released via Universal Music Canada on May 26. Original CD and LP versions will be available, along with a deluxe 2CD, deluxe box set, super deluxe box set, deluxe 2LP and a standard, deluxe and super deluxe download.

A double LP with limited edition Spanish album cover will also available.

Sticky Fingers was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Stargroves – Mick Jagger’s country home – and Olympic Studios in London and produced by Jimmy Miller. It went triple platinum in the US.

The original vinyl release came with its famous working zip on the front cover as part of artwork by Andy Warhol, which is re-created in the super deluxe box set and double vinyl deluxe editions of the new package.

It follows the deluxe reissues of 1972’s Exile On Main St and 1978’s Some Girls and various editions come with a mix of previously unreleased bonus material, including an alternative version of Brown Sugar featuring Eric Clapton, an acoustic take on Wild Horses, and five tracks recorded live at The Roundhouse in 1971.

Included in the deluxe edition box set is the remastered album, bonus CD featuring previously unreleased alternate takes and live performances plus a DVD with two tracks from Live At The Marquee, all housed in a presentation box with 72-page hardback picture book and four postcard set.

For a full breakdown of the various tracklists, visit the band’s website.