Watch The Rolling Stones' time-travelling video for new single Angry, featuring Sydney Sweeney living her best life

The Rolling Stones have unveiled the video for Angry, the lead single from Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

The video features Euphoria / White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney being driven down Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard in a Stones-branded convertible car, lip-syncing and playing air guitar as she passes billboards featuring iconic Rolling Stones imagery, which magically come to life as the LA traffic glides past quicker than any LA traffic has glided by since about 1940.

The song, a classic, unmistakeable Stones rocker, featuring Mick Jagger singing, "Don't get angry with me / I never caused you no pain", a double negative which is unlikely to be a legally binding admission of guilt from the 80-year-old singer.

Watch the video below:

The video was unveiled at the end of a press conference staged at London's Hackney Empire, where Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood were interviewed by US chat show host Jimmy Fallon, who also asked the trio questions submitted by fans.

During the conversation, Jagger revealed that the new album was produced by Andrew Watt, who has enjoyed acclaim for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and more. The band began work on the album in December 2022 in Jamaica, wrote more in New York, and eventually recorded 23 songs in Los Angeles with Watt, who Jagger says "kicked us up the arse". Twelve of these tracks will appear on the album. Jagger also revealed that the band used drum tracks recorded by the late Charlie Watts on two songs, Live By The Sword and Mess It Up, having worked with the drummer on those songs back in 2019.



Last week the band's launched their publicity campaign for their long-awaited 24th studio album via a cryptic advertisement placed in the Hackney Gazette, an East London newspaper. The advert purported to be for a company called Hackney Diamonds, a glass repair business, and featured a sales blurb that referenced three song titles by the band.



Hackney Diamonds will be the band's first full-length studio release since 2016's Blue & Lonesome covers album.