Stones hint at 2015 shows

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has hinted the band are planning to follow up this year’s touring with more shows in 2015.

Their 29-date 14 On Fire trek launched in the United Arab Emirates in February before playing Japan, China and Singapore. A spring tour of Australia and New Zealand was moved to autumn following the sudden death of Jagger’s girlfriend L’Wren Scott, who committed suicide on March 17.

There followed a summer run through Europe then the veteran outfit wrapped up in New Zealand last month – where they raised nearly US$20,000 for east London charity Community Links by auctioning a meet-and-greet at the final show.

Now Jagger says in a video message to fans: “We’ve had a fabulous time on the 14 On Fire tour this year. We played in 19 countries to well over one million people.”

“Thanks for coming out to see us – and maybe we’ll see you in 2015.”

Longtime Stone saxophonist Bobby Keys died on December 2 at the age of 70. Jagger and Keith Richards offered tributes to their colleague, who’d worked with them since 1969.