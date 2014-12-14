Stones auction signed Jeep for UK charity

The Rolling Stones are auctioning off a signed 2014 4×4 Jeep Renegade in support of UK charity Community Links.

The band recently wrapped up their 14 On Fire tour, playing the final series of shows without saxophonist Bobby Keys, who died from cirrhosis on December 2 at the age of 70.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards offered tributes to Keys, who worked with the group since 1969.

The Jeep Renegade – the Official Car of the band’s 14 On Fire European tour – will help raise funds for Community Links’ work in employment, training, education, legal and debt advice with families in East London.

The Rolling Stones commented: “It’s great to be able to help contribute to their work being done with the local community in East London.”

Community Links CEO Geraldine Blake added: “We are so chuffed that the Rolling Stones have chosen to support our work delivering dreams and extending opportunities. The biggest East London thank you to the biggest rock band in the world and their team.”

The Rolling Stones’ 2014 Jeep Renegade is listed at Charity Buzz; the auction closes on Tuesday, December 23 at 2pm EST.

The band raised nearly US$20,000 for Community Links in November when they auctioned off a meet and greet in New Zealand at the final show of the 14 On Fire tour.