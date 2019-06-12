Rolling Stones' Havana Moon show set for immersive UK cinema tour

The Rolling Stones onstage at the Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva in Havana, Cuba, in 2016

It’s been announced today that the Rolling Stones Havana Moon concert from Cuba in 2016 is to be screened at cinemas across the UK later this year.

But rather than just project the film on to the silver screen, Eagle Rock Entertainment, Rebel Vision and Flying Entertainment have joined forced to make the experience fully immersive.

A statement explains: “Transporting the audience to the streets of Havana, Cuba, fans of the Rolling Stones will be brought closer to the iconic performance than ever before. Every sense will be stimulated during this immersive event.

“Spectacular set design and production will deliver a kaleidoscope of colour. Electrifying light and supersize ultra HD video projection will bring you up-close and personal with the Stones on stage.

“State-of-the-art rock concert sound systems, that utilise the best audio technology available, will deliver a sonic, pulsating sound experience against a backdrop of Cuban culture.”

The Havana Moon show will tour across the UK in October, with tickets going on sale from 10am this coming Friday (June 14).

Find a full list of dates below.

Speaking about the performance at the Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva on March 25, 2016, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said: “We were so happy to be playing Cuba in 2016. It was a wonderful experience for all of us.

“Sharing the stage with the ‘revolutionary’ Ronnie Wood, Charlie ‘Che’ Watts and ’compadre’ Keith Richards was one very special night.”

The band are currently preparing for the North American leg of their No Filter tour, which will get under way later this month.

The original dates were pushed back after Jagger had an operation on his heart earlier this year.

Rolling Stone: Rescheduled No Filter North American tour

June 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jun 25: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jun 29: Oro-Medonte Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, ON

Jul 03: Washington FedExField, DC

Jul 07: Foxboro Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 14: New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome, LA

Jul 19: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 27: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Aug 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 05: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 10: Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High, CO

Aug 14: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 18: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

Aug 22: Pasadena The Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 26: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 31: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL