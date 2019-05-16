Mick Jagger shows off his moves as the Rolling Stones reschedule North American tour

Last month, the Rolling Stones had to postpone the North American leg of their No Filter tour as frontman Mick Jagger had to have an operation on his heart.

Jagger avoided major surgery by having a “minimally invasive procedure” to replace a heart valve in New York and later checked in to give fans an update on his health, saying he was “on the mend.”

And, just as the Stones reveal the rescheduled No Filer dates, Jagger has proved he’s back to his old self by posting a video on Instagram, showing him dancing along energetically to the Wombats track Techno Fan.

Check out the video below.

As for the new dates on the North American tour, they’ll get underway with two performances at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 21 and 25 and at Oro-Medonte Burl’s Creek Event Grounds on June 29 – all three of which were scheduled on the original run – and wrap things up at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on August 31.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honoured so fans do won’t have to exchange their tickets.

Rolling Stone: Rescheduled No Filter North American tour

June 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jun 25: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jun 29: Oro-Medonte Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, ON

Jul 03: Washington FedExField, DC

Jul 07: Foxboro Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 14: New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome, LA

Jul 19: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 27: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Aug 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 05: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 10: Denver Broncos Stadium at Mile High, CO

Aug 14: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 18: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA

Aug 22: Pasadena The Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 26: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 31: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL