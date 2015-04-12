Stones’ Sticky Fingers stuck in production

The Rolling Stones have announced the release date of their Sticky Fingers reissue has been pushed back.

Deluxe editions of the 1971 album were due to launch on May 26 but packaging issues mean that date has now been pushed back two weeks.

A statement on the band’s website reads: “Universal Music announced today a slight delay in the re-release of Sticky Fingers as some of the formats contain a hand-made zip which is taking a bit longer to manufacture.

“In order to make sure all formats are ready to release at the same time, the new release will be June 8, and June 9 for those in North America.”

The cover artwork was originally created by Andy Warhol and was the band’s first record with Atlantic.

The album is now available to pre-order.

Earlier this month frontman Mick Jagger said a follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang was a possibility, while guitarist Keith Richards reported that he was keen to return to the studio with his Stones bandmates.

They begin a 15-date stadium tour of the US in San Diego on May 24.