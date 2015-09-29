Stones’ 1990 Japan show set for box set release

The Rolling Stones will release a restored version of their Japanese live film next month, they’ve confirmed.

Material shot during their 1990 tour of Japan was originally launched as an online-only product in 2012 – but it’s now been scheduled for a box set outing on DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl formats.

From The Vault: Live At The Tokyo Dome 1990 was recorded during the Stones’ first tour of the nation – which was also their last with bassist Bill Wyman.

Frontman Mick Jagger told Google Play in 2012: “We’d never played there before. We weren’t allowed to go – they wouldn’t let us in, after some drug and visa problems.”

Guitarist Keith Richards added: “I always figured they were making a big mistake. It only made people wonder why they weren’t letting us in. What are you scared of? We’re just a bunch of guitar players.”

From The Vault: Live At The Tokyo Dome 1990 will be launched on October 30. The Stones are expected to start work on a studio album in the coming months.