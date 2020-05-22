Roger Waters’ Us + Them concert film set for home release

Roger Waters has announced that his concert film Us + Them will be released on digital formats and on-demand services on June 16.

The Sean Evans-directed film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September last year before going on general release the following month. The footage was captured during Waters' four-night stay at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23, 2018.

A statement reads: "Us + Them, a film documenting the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist, comes to 4K, HD and SD Digital on June 16 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

"Viewers on digital will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature – Comfortably Numb and Smell The Roses as well as A Fleeting Glimpse – a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour."

Speaking previously about the film, Water said: “Us + Them is a call to action. Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction.

“Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

To mark the news, Waters has released a new trailer for the concert film which can be watched below.

Earlier this month, Waters shared a lockdown video of The Wall classic Mother, and later slammed David Gilmour, claiming the guitarist has refused him access to Floyd’s website and the band’s social media channels.