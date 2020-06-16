Roger Waters announces further Us + Them releases

Today (June 16) sees the releases of the Roger Waters and Sean Evans concert film Us + Them on digital formats and on-demand services.

And it’s now been revealed that the film – recorded during Waters' four-night stint at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23, 2018 – will also be released on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl on October 2.

An added bonus on the digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases is new post-feature content in the shape of Comfortably Numb and Smell The Roses, which was not included on the initial cinema screening.

In addition, all three versions include a behind-the-scenes documentary titled A Fleeting Glimpse.

A statement on the release of Us + Them reads: “Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film provides a visceral sense of what it was like to be there.

“With Evans using the most innovative digital and audio technology available, this state-of-the-art show encapsulates a series of breath-taking visual, audio and sensory experiences.

“It captures Waters’ legendary live performances taking the audience on an emotionally charged, thought provoking journey.”

To mark today’s announcement, Waters has released a clip showcasing Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 and Part 3 which can be watched below.

Waters was joined onstage on Us + Them by guitarist Dave Kilminster, keyboardist Bo Koster, keyboardist and guitarist Jon Carin, saxophonist Ian Ritchie, guitarist and bassist Gus Seyffert, guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Wilson, drummer Joey Waronkera and vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig.

Roger Waters: Us + Them

1. Intro

2. Speak To Me

3. Breathe

4. One of These Days

5. Time

6. Breathe (Reprise)

7. The Great Gig in the Sky

8. Welcome to the Machine

9. Déjà Vu

10. The Last Refugee

11. Picture That

12. Wish You Were Here

13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

16. Dogs

17. Pigs (Three Different Ones)

18. Money

19. Us & Them

20. Brain Damage

21. Eclipse

22. The Last Refugee (Reprise)

23. Déjà Vu (Reprise)