Roger Daltrey announces Who Was I? UK tour

Roger Daltrey has announced a UK tour for November. The Who Was I? tour will visit 13 UK cities towards the end of 2021, kicking off in Birmingham on November 7 and climaxing in Bournemouth on December 2. Full dates below.

The set will feature both music and conversation celebrating The Who frontman's long career in rock.

“The truth is singers need to sing,” says Daltrey. "Use it or lose it!”

He continues: "Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.

“It's important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent. It's also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it's made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!"

Tickets go on sale from AEG at 9am this Friday.

Roger Daltrey Who Was I? UK Tour

Nov 07: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 09: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 11: Nottingham RCH

Nov 15: London The Palladium

Nov 17: Brighton Centre

Nov 19: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 21: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 24: Glasgow Armadillo

Nov 26: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Nov 29: Liverpool Empire

Dec 01: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 02: Bournemouth International Centre