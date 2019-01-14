Rocklahoma 2019: Ozzy, Disturbed, Shinedown and more confirmed

Organisers of the Rocklahoma festival have revealed the artists who’ll play at this year’s event.

Now in its 13th year, Rocklahoma will take place at the Catch The Fever festival grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, between May 24-26 – and Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Shinedown, Ace Frehley, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Asking Alexandria and Blackberry Smoke have today been confirmed along with dozens more.

They’ll be joined by Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, Buckcherry, Bad Wolves, Lita Ford, Fever 333, Beartooth, Bush, Sevendust, Seether, Tech N9NE, Jackyl, Palaye Royale, Wheeler Walker Jr, New Years Day, The Glorious Sons, Light The Torch, Alien Weaponry, Hyro The Hero and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

And that’s not all. Dirty Honey, Strutter, Beasto Blanco, Mudd Flux, Firstryke, Ratchet Dolls, The Midnight Devils, Dead Metal Society, Rocket Science, Preacher Stone, Dryvr, Charlie Bonnet III and the Folkin Gasholes, Down For Five, The Normandys, Poster Child, Blackout, Solidify, Doxy, Zen Hipster, and The Grind have also been confirmed.

Ozzy says: “Believe it or not, I’ve been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there.”

Shinedown’s Brent Smith adds: “We are very much looking forward to bringing everyone at this year’s Rocklahoma our 100% A-game! Get up and get ready.”

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents says: “Rocklahoma festival is pride, culture and community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit.

“We share their same enthusiasm and vision and worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone.

“We are excited to have the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, surrounded by several fan favourites returning, plus a few that helped build the history of this event like Jackyl, Lita Ford and Ace Frehley.

“Fans can expect improvements to the site and experience in 2019. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!”

Early bird passes and weekend VIP packages will be available from 10am CT on Thursday (January 17). Visit the official Rocklahoma website for further information.

