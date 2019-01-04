World exclusive Ozzy Osbourne interview in the new issue of Metal Hammer

Ozzy Osbourne is refusing to go quietly. In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we sit down for a candid, no-holds-barred interview with the Prince Of Fucking Darkness as he prepares to embark on the UK leg of his No More Tours 2 tour. But is this really the end? And what will a world without Ozzy really look like?

The magazine also comes with a free, exclusive Ozzy art print designed by Luke Preece, as well as free album art posters from Architects, Dimmu Borgir, Watain and Carpenter Brut, plus an exclusive CD featuring the best metal tracks from Latin America.

There's more, though. Inside the new issue we give you the ultimate 2019 preview. The albums you need to know about. The bands we're backing to take it to the next level. And featuring new interviews with Rammstein, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Tom G Warrior, Jinjer, Venom Prison and many more.

We also go on tour with Wardruna, head to New Orleans with Cane Hill, get inside the mind of Parkway Drive's Winston McCall, reveal the true story behind a Motorhead classic and much, much more.

All only in the new issue of Metal Hammer - onsale now in UK newsagents or available to buy from http://www.tinyurl.com/Hammer318