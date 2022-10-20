Rock out on the go with House Of Marley’s Get Together Solo Bluetooth speaker

House Of Marley have revealed details on the latest product to join their growing audio range - and it’s a Bluetooth speaker called the Get Together Solo. It’s a reimagining of their original Get Together speaker and it’s portable, has Bluetooth 5.0 functionality and boasts 25 hours of play time when fully charged.

Like all House Of Marley products, the Get Together Solo has been made from sustainable material, including bamboo and Rewind fabric, which is woven from recycled materials including organic cotton, reclaimed hemp and plastic bottles.

House Of Marley say: “Engineered to deliver vibrant, balanced audio wherever you are, the Get Together Solo speaker features 3.5 and 0.75 inch drivers, meaning you can fully immerse yourself in the sound and feel the beat like you were meant to.”

It’s also possible to pair two speakers to deliver stereo sound, with House Of Marley adding: “You can also pair the Get Together Solo to our Stir It Up wireless turntable for the perfect home sound set up. Chill as your favourite vinyls spin.”

House Of Marley were founded by Bob Marley’s son Rohan and they support the drive for global reforestation and ocean preservation in conjunction with One Tree Planted (opens in new tab) and Surfrider Foundation (opens in new tab). For further information, visit the Project Marley (opens in new tab) website.

The Get Together Solo is available from the House Of Marley website (opens in new tab) now and will be available towards the end of October through Amazon (opens in new tab) and HMV priced at £99.99.

(Image credit: House Of Marley)

