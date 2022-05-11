Rock or bust: We’re all in on these Angus, Axl and Lemmy-inspired sculptures

In our latest deep dive into the world of fan-crafted music-related items, we’ve busted things wide open with a cracking collection of small wall-mounted statues featuring some of rock’s most famous stars.

Created by Out Of Hand Studio, our eyes were first drawn to a bust of Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. It’s six-inches in height and was sculpted in wax before a mould was created in silicon rubber. It was then given the cold cast pewter effect resin treatment to create the finished article.

But while we really loved what Out Of Hand Studio did with Axl, there’s far more to discover on the studio’s Etsy page, including Axl’s bandmate Slash, his former live partner in crime Angus Young, a splendid recreation of Motorhead legend Lemmy and several brilliant David Bowie busts... and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

All are for sale for £30 and ship from the UK, with other wee treasures – including some Lord Of The Rings-inspired items – to be discovered on the website. All have been cast and finished by hand, making these a true labour of love.

In recently weeks, we’ve discovered a whole bunch of cool items for rock and metal fans, including a rather smart Corey Taylor silver ring, a Rammstein laser-cut gas cylinder lamp, a hot Iron Maiden fire pit and barbecue, a range of stunning art prints with a musical twist and a Metallica miniature mega set of instruments.