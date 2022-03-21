This Rammstein gas cylinder lamp is the most metal thing you'll see this week

Earlier this month we brought you news about a rather brilliant Iron Maiden fire pit and barbecue which took was inspired by the cover of the band's classic Powerslave album.

Now we’ve stumbled across something even more metal in the shape of an intriguing Rammstein laser cut point lamp, which has been created from a gas cylinder. It’s presented in charcoal grey and features the Rammstein logo and band name.

It’s made by MetalspiritFR who uses their metalwork skills to create eye-catching contemporary industrial lamps – but it’s this particular Rammstein lamp which caught our eye on craft website Etsy.

MetalspiritFR owner Thierry says they make recycled lamps "from objects intended for the trash, old machines, tools, appliances coming from factories and craftsmen, industries and manufactures. With all this I make lamps, chandeliers, floor lamps, decorative objects and sculptures.

“I can also create using your objects. For that leave me a message.”

All electrical cables are new, as are the sockets, switches and plug – however, the multi-colour LED bulb isn’t included.

Rammstein will release their new album Zeit on April 29, with the German outfit recently launching an epic video for the title track from the follow-up to their 2019 untitled album.

Rammstein will kick off their European tour with two nights at Prague’s Airport Letnany on May 15/16.