Knot your average jewellery: Check out this awesome Slipknot-inspired silver ring

Louder’s regular sift through the internet to scour out cool band-related items has come up gold this week… well silver, actually.

That’s because we caught a glimpse of this awesome fan-crafted Slipknot-inspired silver ring, portraying frontman Corey Taylor in his All Hope Is Gone mask.

It’s been handmade by Rauno Oidram, the owner of Keefirivunts – a small company that sells through craft website Etsy, and produces a range of amazing jewellery created to your own specifications.

Oidram explains: “My tribute to Slipknot and especially for the fucking masks they wear. Slipknot has always been in my playlists and it stays!

“A little more about that mask. Slipknot masks have become a fundamental part of their identity since the band formed in 1995. In some ways Corey Taylor’s scariest mask is the scariest of all in the 2008 All Hope Is Gone period.

“It featured no hair at all, and had an almost entirely featureless face that appeared stitched to his skull. Eerily blank.”

As for his jewellery collection, Oidram adds: “Every piece of jewellery is hallmarked according to the material. I only use ethically source and high quality precious metals like silver .925, gold .585 & .750.”

Along with the Corey Taylor mask ring, Keefirivunts also have a number of other eye-catching items, including a Death’s-head Hawkmoth II silver ring, an HD Harley Davison silver ring, a Bearded Bastard silver biker ring and a pair of silver Lightning Bolt earrings.

Slipknot, meanwhile, recently revealed their very own virtual world titled the Knotverse – a virtual hub that’ll be home to Slipknot and Knotfest experiences.

On our searches in recent weeks, we’ve amazed at the sheer number of fan-created items for rock and metal fans, including a Rammstein laser-cut gas cylinder lamp, a hot Iron Maiden fire pit and barbecue, a range of stunning art prints with a musical twist and a Metallica miniature mega set of instruments.