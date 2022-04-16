Nothing else matters today aside from this Metallica-inspired miniature mega set

While scouring the internet for cool music-related items, we occasionally stumble upon fan-crafted merch that's just too good not to share.

This week, our attention was grabbed by an awesome Metallica miniature guitars and drums mega set on Etsy that’s been fan-crafted by OZMiniGuitar, who painstakingly recreate iconic instruments from some of the world’s best-known artists.

The Metallica set features James Hetfield’s Maltese Cross guitar, Kirk Hammett’s Dracula art guitar, Robert Trujillo’s blue-flame bass and Lars Ulrich’s drum set, complete with customised drum head and fire-licked kit. All three guitars are approximately 25cm tall and come with their own stands, while the kit measure approx 18 cm tall.

OZMiniGuitar say: “A complete set of Metallica miniature instruments, only for the hardcore Metallica fans. These collectible miniature replica guitars and miniature drums are amazingly identical to the real instruments. Hand-crafted by talented craftsmen with a passion for music.”

Other miniature items to catch our eye are a Beatles’ Yellow Submarine drum set, a Jimmy Page Dragon Telecaster, a Zakk Wylde Buzzsaw guitar, and Paul McCartney’s 1966 Hofner Bass.

In recent weeks, we’ve been impressed with a number of other fan-crated items, including a Rammstein laser-cut gas cylinder lamp, a brilliant Iron Maiden fire pit and barbecue and a range of stunning art prints with a musical twist.

If you're on the hunt for guitars you can actually play, then dive into our guides to the best metal guitars where you'll find models by Squier, Ibanez, Epiphone and more, and best rock guitars with instruments designed by the likes of Gibson and Fender