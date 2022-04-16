Nothing else matters today aside from this Metallica-inspired miniature mega set

(Image credit: OzMiniGuitar)

While scouring the internet for cool music-related items, we occasionally stumble upon fan-crafted merch that's just too good not to share.

This week, our attention was grabbed by an awesome Metallica miniature guitars and drums mega set on Etsy that’s been fan-crafted by OZMiniGuitar, who painstakingly recreate iconic instruments from some of the world’s best-known artists.

The Metallica set features James Hetfield’s Maltese Cross guitar, Kirk Hammett’s Dracula art guitar, Robert Trujillo’s blue-flame bass and Lars Ulrich’s drum set, complete with customised drum head and fire-licked kit. All three guitars are approximately 25cm tall and come with their own stands, while the kit measure approx 18 cm tall.

OZMiniGuitar say: “A complete set of Metallica miniature instruments, only for the hardcore Metallica fans. These collectible miniature replica guitars and miniature drums are amazingly identical to the real instruments. Hand-crafted by talented craftsmen with a passion for music.”

Other miniature items to catch our eye are a Beatles’ Yellow Submarine drum set, a Jimmy Page Dragon Telecaster, a Zakk Wylde Buzzsaw guitar, and Paul McCartney’s 1966 Hofner Bass.

In recent weeks, we’ve been impressed with a number of other fan-crated items, including a Rammstein laser-cut gas cylinder lamp, a brilliant Iron Maiden fire pit and barbecue and a range of stunning art prints with a musical twist.

