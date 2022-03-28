These music mash-up art prints are perfect for the fan who has everything

Here at Louder, we’re always keeping our peepers open for out of the ordinary music-related items that we’d like for ourselves, or things that would make great gifts.

While having a browse around Etsy recently, we found a range of brilliant art prints with a musical twist, which have been created by Todd Alcott Graphics.

Todd has taken inspiration from a wide range of artists, songs and album titles and given them a retro vibe, depicting them as 1970’s gothic romance novels, comic book covers, magazine front pages, newspaper ads, sci-fi-themed throwback graphic novels, covers of pulp novels and more.

Some of our favourites include Metallica’s Enter Sandman, David Bowie’s Space Oddity, Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus, Bruce Springsteen’s Thunder Road, Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit and Bowie and Queen’s Under Pressure.

Todd adds that he's also available for custom work and can also create "book covers, album covers, movie posters and concert posters".

Last week, we highlighted this awesome Rammstein laser-cut gas cylinder lamp on Etsy and were also impressed with this outrageous Iron Maiden fire pit and barbecue.