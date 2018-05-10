Rock On The Range stage times revealed

Rock On The Range organisers have revealed the stage times for this year’s festival.

The 12th edition of the event will take place at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on May 18, 19 and 20, with bands including Alice In Chains, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Babymetal, A Perfect Circle, Stone Temple Pilots, Stone Sour, Bullet For My Valentine and Andrew WK taking part.

The stage times for the festival have now been announced so you can plan your weekend. Find them below.

Rock On The Range’s executive producer Gary Spivack said they “had to deliver” this year, adding: “We have one of the only shows from Tool in 2018 – a band the Rangers have been wanting for years – and also having A Perfect Circle on the same festival is something special.

“Adding Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and the special returns of Stone Sour and Stone Temple Pilots only builds on that excitement. We can’t wait.”

Tickets for Rock On The Range 2018 are available through the festival’s website.

Rock On The Range stage times

Friday, May 18

Monster Energy Main Stage

1.15pm: The Bronx

2.25pm: 10 years

3.40pm: Greta Van Fleet

5.00pm: Machine Gun Kelly

6.20pm: Breaking Benjamin

8.00pm: A Perfect Circle

9.30pm: Alice In Chains

Zippo Encore Stage

12noon: I See Stars

12.45pm: The Fever 333

1.50pm: Senses Fail

3.05pm: Turnstile

4.25pm: Hawthorne Heights

5.45pm: Quicksand

7.15pm: Underoath

Bud Light Stage

12noon: Spirit Animal

12.45pm: Mutoid Man

1.50pm: Dance Gavin Dance

3.05pm: Power Trip

4.25pm: Atreyu

5.45pm: Body Count

Saturday, May 19

Monster Energy Main Stage

1.10pm: New Years Day

2.20pm: Asking Alexandria

3.40pm: Black Veil Brides

5.00pm: Bullet For My Valentine

6.20pm: Three Days Grace

8.00pm: Stone Sour

9.30pm: Avenged Sevenfold

Zippo Encore Stage

12noon: Like Moth To Flames

12.40pm: My Ticket Home

1.45pm: Jelly Roll

3.05pm: Stick To Your Guns

4.25pm From Ashes To New

5.45pm: Trivium

7.15pm: Tech N9ne

Bud Light Stage

12noon: Them Elvis

1.45pm: Wilson

3.05pm: Miss May I

4.25pm: Emmure

5.45pm: Andrew WK

Sunday, May 20

Monster Energy Main Stage

1.10pm: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

2.20pm: Red Sun Rising

3.30pm: I Prevail

4.45pm: The Used

6.05pm: Stone Temple Pilots

7.40pm: Godsmack

9.20pm: Tool

Zippo Encore Stage

12noon: Stitched Up Heart

12.40pm: Shim

1.45pm: Shaman’s Harvest

2.55pm: Like A Storm

4.10pm: Code Orange

5.30pm: Baroness

7.00pm: Babymetal

Bud Light Stage

12noon: Pray For Sleep

12.40pm: Joyous Wolf

1.45pm: Toothgrinder

2.55pm: We Came As Romans

4.10pm: Anti-Flag

5.30pm: Yelawolf