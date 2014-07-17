Robin Trower to play 17 UK dates

Robin Trower has announced a 17-date UK tour for next year.
The guitar icon – who found fame as a member of Procol Harum – will hit the road in support of his most recent album, 2013’s Roots And Branches.
The tour starts in Lincoln on March 26. Tickets are available from Friday at ents24.com
Robin Trower 2015 UK tour
Mar 26: Lincoln Drill Hall
Mar 27: Bury St Edmonds The Apex
Mar 28: Birmingham Town Hall
Mar 29: Salford Lowry
Apr 02: Chester Live Rooms
Apr 03: Gateshead Sage
Apr 04: Glasgow Arches
Apr 05: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Apr 07: Stockton Arc
Apr 08: York Barbican
Apr 09: Sheffield City Hall Ballroom
Apr 10: Holmfirth Picturedome
Apr 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Apr 14: Crawley Hawth
Apr 15: Exeter Corn Exchange
Apr 16: Salisbury City Hall
Apr 17: Milton Keynes Stables