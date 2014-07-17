Robin Trower to play 17 UK dates

Robin Trower has announced a 17-date UK tour for next year.

The guitar icon – who found fame as a member of Procol Harum – will hit the road in support of his most recent album, 2013’s Roots And Branches.

The tour starts in Lincoln on March 26. Tickets are available from Friday at ents24.com

Robin Trower 2015 UK tour

Mar 26: Lincoln Drill Hall

Mar 27: Bury St Edmonds The Apex

Mar 28: Birmingham Town Hall

Mar 29: Salford Lowry

Apr 02: Chester Live Rooms

Apr 03: Gateshead Sage

Apr 04: Glasgow Arches

Apr 05: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 07: Stockton Arc

Apr 08: York Barbican

Apr 09: Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

Apr 10: Holmfirth Picturedome

Apr 11: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Apr 14: Crawley Hawth

Apr 15: Exeter Corn Exchange

Apr 16: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 17: Milton Keynes Stables