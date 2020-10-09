Robert Reed releases video trailer for new electronic album

Magenta mainman Robert Reed has released a video tailer for his upcoming new electronic prog solo album. Reed will release Cursus 123 430 through Tigermoth Records on November 14. You can watch the trailer in full below.

"I've been working hard finishing my new Sanctuary IV album, but I needed a break to clean the musical palate, so I really felt the need to do something completely different," he explains. "At the age of eight, I received two albums for Christmas: The Sound of Music and Tubular Bells. The later album helped define my musical path. But that same Christmas, my brother received Jean-Michel Jarre’s Oxygene, which I soon borrowed and played to death.

"Over the years, and especially of late, I’ve realised how much I have also been impacted by electronic music; from Jarre to Vangelis, from Ultravox to Depeche Mode, and from John Carpenter to Tangerine Dream. So I went out and bought a collection of old analogue synthesisers and this is the album that resulted, which I hope is one that captures the emotion and warmth."

Cursus 123 430 is a concept album, written by Reed's sometime collaborator Les Penning, who has also acted as narrator. Reed has also commissioned acclaimed artists Matt Rooke and Peter Rogers to construct a graphic novel as the ultimate companion to the music. His stunning artwork, along with a detailed novella, is displayed in the full-colour 20 Page Cursus 11 x 7 Inch Companion Book.



The album is available as a Special Limited Edition CD and DVD (including 5.1 Surround Mix).

Pre-order Cursus 123 430.