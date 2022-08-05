Robert Fripp takes a bow on the cover on the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp graces the front cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine which is on sale now...

An eternal enigma, he is the leader of one of the greatest prog bands of all time, responsible for some of the best and most complex progressive music ever. Yet he spurns the prog tag, has had a fractious relationship with some of his band mates over the years and defies perception by appearing with wife Toyah in a series of light-hearted lockdown videos. So who is the real Robert Fripp? Prog was invited to Sunday lunch to find out.

This issue also comes with four unique King Crimson post cards and an 18-track sampler from US prog label Lasers Edge Records featuring music from Wolverine, Discipline, White Willlow, Tiles, Kingcrow and more...

Also in Prog 132...

Adrian Belew - Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Talking Heads, King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails… Who hasn’t Adrian Belew worked with? Here he reveals all!

Lonely Robot - John Mitchell opens up on his most personal Lonely Robot album yet.

Tim Bowness - Singer-songwriter celebrates 40 years of his solo career with Butterfly Mind.

Ryo Okumoto - The Spock’s Beard keyboardist releases his first solo album for 20 years!

Al Di Meola & John McLaughlin - The fusion maestros discuss their work with the late, great Paco De Lucia.

Ed Wynne - Ozrics leader discusses his latest work with Gre Vanderloo from Gracerooms.

Oceans Of Slumber - Vocalist Cammie Beverly on the religious and political oppression that inspired the new Oceans Of Slumber album.

Fairport Convention - Ahead of their live performance of the album at Cropredy, the surviving Fairports tell the story of Full House.

Charlie Griffiths - The Haken guitarist shares his passion for palaeontology on his solo debut.

Al Stewart - How history became the inspiration for 1973’s Past, Present & Future.

Black Midi - Former BRIT schoolers refine their complex proggy sound on album

number three.

Birth - Former Astra musicians create stunning new progressive music on their debut.

Elmer Gantry - The Velvet Opera’s Elmer Gantry, aka Dave Terry, recollects a career that takes in Fleetwood Mac, Alan Parsons Project, Cozy Powell and Jon Lord.

Lazuli - Lazuli’s Dominique Leonetti on a prog world full of Genesis, Marillion and AC/DC.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Six By Six, Pink Floyd, Gentle Giant, Muse, Lonely Robot, Voivod, Talk Talk, Long Distance Calling, Dim Gray, Adrian Belew, Steeleye Span, Heilung, Soft Machine, King's X, God Is An Astronaut, The Blackheart Orchestra and loads more...

And live reviews of Yes, Magma, IQ, Herbie Hancock, Jordan Rudess, Tears For Fears and more...

