Robert Fripp and Toyah announce Christmas 2024 shows

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Wilcox have announced dates for their Christmas Party, promising "an evening of classic rock in the company of two rock legends and their band."

The pair will play Edinburgh, Sunderland, Bath, London and Wolverhampton on the five date tour in December, where fans can expect them to perform Toyah hits It’s A Mystery and I Want To Be Free, plus many much-loved gems from their Sunday Lunch repertoire such as Heroes, Rebel Yell, Welcome To The Jungle, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Paranoid and more.

"It is inevitable that our kitchen high jinx hits the road, because, as Sunday Lunch has proven, the whole world loves classic rock and wants to let their hair down at Christmas," enthuses Toyah. "Who better to do that with than two rock legends, who can really rock out and make you laugh at the same time!"

Christmas Party 2024 Tour Dates:

Dec 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Dec 17: Sunderland The Fire Station

Dec 19: Bath Komedia

Dec 20: London Indigo At The O2

Dec 22: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

