Robert Fripp and King Crimson manager David Singleton announce West Coast US dates

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp has announced a run of An Evening With... Californian Q+A dates with KC manager and DGM co-ordinator David Singleton, titled Englishmen Abroad for February and March.

The pair are describing the dates as "an opportunity to ask the questions that get us out of bed in the morning...

"Where does Music come from? What does it take to survive the music business? When does the impossible become possible? Can Music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden?

"Englishmen Abroad is touring California before Spring 2024. May the embers of Burning Questions now be gently fanned!"

An Evening Robert Fripp & David Singleton: Englishmen Abroad dates:

Feb 23: CA Santa Cruz Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb 24: CA Sacramento Sofia Theater

Feb 25: CASan Francisco The Chapel

Feb 27: CA San Luis Obispo Cuesta PAC

Feb 29: CA Agoura Hills Canyon Agoura

Mar 1: CA Santa Barbara ETC at the New Vic

Mar 2: CA San Juan Capistrano The Coach House

Mar 3: CA Santa Monica McCabes Guitar Shop

Mar 4: CA Los Angeles The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Get tickets.