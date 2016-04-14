Robben Ford returns to UK

Robben Ford will play three UK shows in July, he’s confirmed.

The appearances in London, Milton Keynes and Cardiff continue his touring activity in support of latest album Into The Sun, released last year.

Ford told The Blues at the time: “If I were to put it in a nutshell, it’s very uplifting, it’s fun, and it’s got great energy. The rhythm section is really strong. You really get to hear and feel the drums and bass, but then there is all this beautiful colour.”

His UK dates follow shows in North America and Europe.

Apr 21: Buffalo Sportsmen’s Tavern, NY

Apr 22: Newton Theatre, NJ

Apr 23: Fall River Narrows Center For The Arts, MA

Apr 24: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Apr 25: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Apr 27: Natick Center For The Arts, MA

Apr 28: Warrendale Jergel’s, PA

Apr 29: Hopewell beacon Theatre, VA

May 01: Dallas International Guitar Festival, TX

May 07: Saratoga Springs Caffe Lena, NY

Jun 15: Seattle The Triple Door, WA

Jun 16: Seattle The Triple Door, WA

Jun 17: Portland Alberta Rose, OR

Jun 18: Bend 4 Peaks Music Festival, OR

Jul 02: Sandviken Bangen Jazz & Blues Festival, Sweden

Jul 11: London Under The Bridge, UK

Jul 12: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

Jul 13: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Aug 29: Big Indian Robben Ford’s 2016 Traveling Dojo Guitar Camp, NY

Sep 10: Austin One World Theatre, TX

Sep 11: The Woodlands Dosey Doe The Big barn, TX

Sep 15: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA