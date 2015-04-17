Robben Ford: Into The Sun

Every Robben Ford album is a self-contained adventure. And although his warm guitar reverb acts as a common thread, his style can be as diverse as his early CV, which runs from Mike Bloomfield to Miles Davis via Tom Scott, George Harrison and Joni Mitchell. But it certainly separates the man from the session guys.

Latest album Into The Sun takes a while to loosen up, but once the guests show up it begins to swing. Justified is a jaunty, cryptic take on gospel with Keb Mo and Robert Randolph.

On Breath Of Me, a soulful ballad, he swoops and soars around singer ZZ Ward before cooing to himself for a while. And he chews the cud satisfyingly with Warren Haynes on High Heels And Throwing Things./o:p

