Robben Ford comes up Rosy in video

Robben Ford has launched a lyric video for his track Rose Of Sharon via TeamRock.

It’s taken from his album Into The Sun, which was released on March 30 via Mascot Label Group, featuring guest appearances by Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’ and others.

Ford recently explained: “The rule was to have no lid on things. I made sure there was room for new ideas and everything my collaborators brought to the music.

“When you’re open to different concepts and approaches, the most beautiful things can happen.”

Into The Sun is on sale via Amazon and iTunes. Ford plays London’s O2 Islington Academy on April 29 and tickets are available now.

