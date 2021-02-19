Riverside release live clip of epic The Same River from 2015 Tilburg show

To coincide with the recent reissue of their legendary debut album Out Of Myself Polish progressive rock masters Riverside have shared a new live video for The Same River (Live in Tilburg) which you can watch below.

The 12-minute plus song is the opening track from the band's 2003 debut album Out Of Myself which was originally rereleased though the US prog label Laser's Edge and is now reissued by Riverside's current label InsideOut Music.

“During the pandemic, Riverside have clearly given in to retromania, reissuing some older releases every now and again," says mainman Mariusz Duda. "The reissue of our first album, Out Of Myself is perfectly justified though, as this year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary and we wanted to start the celebrations on a high note. We played our first song, The Same River, also at the concert in Tilburg in 2015.

"Today we can smile at the infamous slip-up with the guitar which stopped working at the beginning of the song, making the intro last what seemed like forever. It was a good time. I hope that the reissue of Out Of Myself, this time on InsideOutMusic, will also be symbolic. Retuning to good memories is a much needed reflection these days, and it may as well herald the beginning of changes for the better.”

Out Of Myself is available as Special Edition CD digipak with sticker and as vinyl LP on 180g vinyl, with the entire album on CD as bonus. This re-issue comes with artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Psychotic Waltz) and its vinyl version was re-mastered by Dan Swanö/Unisound (Katatonia, Opeth).

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Riverside: Out Of Myself

1. The Same River

2. Out Of Myself

3. I Believe

4. Reality Dream

5. Loose Heart

6. Reality Dream II

7. In Two Minds

8. The Curtain Falls

9. OK