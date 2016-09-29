Kate Bush to release Before The Dawn live package

Kate Bush’s 22-date residency at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in 2014 is to be showcased in a new live package.

Before The Dawn will be released on November 25 via Fish People and distributed through Rhino Records.

The run of sold-out dates were Bush’s first major live commitments since 1979 and led to her entire catalogue of albums re-entering the UK charts.

Before The Dawn will be released on 3CD, 4LP and digital download.

A statement reads: “The conceptual heart of the show is reflected in the CD format, which is split over three discs centred around the two integral pieces – The Ninth Wave and A Sky Of Honey.

“CD1 ends with the pivotal track King Of The Mountain which bridges into The Ninth Wave suite of songs on CD2.”

Before The Dawn was produced by Bush with none of the material re-recorded or overdubbed. It’s now available for pre-order on CD and vinyl.

In addition, Bush has made made Before The Dawn’s Prologue available to stream. Listen to it below.

The Before The Dawn cover art

Kate Bush Before The Dawn tracklist

CD1: Act One

Lily Hounds Of Love Joanni Top Of The City Never Be Mine Running Up That Hill King Of The Mountain

CD2: Act Two

Astronomer’s Call And Dream Of Sheep Under Ice Waking The Witch Watching Them Without Her Watching You Without Me Little Light Jig Of Life Hello Earth The Morning Fog

CD3: Act Three

Prelude Prologue An Architect’s Dream The Painter’s Link Sunset Aerial Tal Somewhere In Between Tawny Moon Nocturn Aerial Among Angels Cloudbusting

