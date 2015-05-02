Rival Sons plug in for electric video

Rival Sons have released a video for Electric Man, taken from the band’s award-winning Great Western Valkyrie album.

“We were recently asked to be an experiment in a laboratory study,” says bassist Dave Beste. “The people behind the study evidently wanted to measure our rock’n’roll power, and so we played Electric Man and in the process we broke all their equipment. Somebody taped it and we made a special video out of it. So watch it, and enjoy it. We love science.”

Rival Sons are currently on tour in the US supporting the album, which was voted 2014’s album of the year by both Classic Rock writers and readers. Last month, the band released a video for their recent Record Store Day single, a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic Long As I Can See The Light.

US Tour dates

May 07 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre May 08 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom May 09 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Wolf’s Den May 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise May 12 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance May 14 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage Share May 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza May 16 - Camden, NJ - Susquehanna Bank Center (w/ Slash) May 17 - Columbus, OH - Rock On the Range Festival May 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Jun. 05 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 06 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 08 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 09 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 10 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 12 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma Theater (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (w/ Halestorm) Jun. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom