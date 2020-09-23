Ring Van Möbius announce single and album

Norwegian retro proggers Ring Van Möbius have announced they will release a brand new single, Illuminati, this Friday September 25. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album 3rd Majesty which will be released through Apollon Records on October 30.

"Time traveling - is it for real?" the trio ask. "If one considers the different elements combined on this single, the obvious answer has to be: Yes! Conjuring the noble art of 70s progressive rock - this Norwegian power trio channels odd beats and strange compositions through their vintage instruments. A bombastic rhythm section makes the Hammond riffs sparkle, suddenly moving into a baroque tempered movement, calming down through the smooth Fender Rhodes, before a majestic climax arises and closes this opus triumphantly. A true analogue production completes the impressions, revealing soundscapes seldom heard these days."

Ring Van Möbius are Thor Erik Helgesen (Vocals, Hammond L100, Spectral Modular Synthesis System, Fender Rhodes, Clavinet D6), Håvard Rasmussen (Fender Bass VI) and Dag Olav Husås (Cymbals, drums).

The band engineered, mixed and produced 3rd Mystery, which was "recorded onto 16-tracks of magnetic tape at Spectral Tape Studio Mixed using fully analog equipment and ancient techniques."