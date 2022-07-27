Rina Sawayama announces US headline tour for 2022

By published

Rina Sawayama has announced a US headline tour that will kick off later this year

Rina Sawayama performing on stage
(Image credit: Diogo Baptista/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rina Sawayama has shared details of her US headline tour set to take place later this year.

The genre-bending singer-songwriter will be hitting the road in aid of her forthcoming second album, Hold The Girl, which is due out on September 2 via Dirty Hit.

So far from the new record, Sawayama has released the singles This Hell and Catch Me In The Air. 

Set to kick off in New York on November 1, the trek will see the vocalist making stops in cities such as Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, San Diego and more.

To conclude the tour, Sawayama will perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on November 23.

Taking to social media to announce the tour yesterday (July 26), she wrote: "Can’t wait to perform the record for u. Which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ??”.

Tickets (opens in new tab) for the US tour go on general sale at 10am local time on July 29.

In October, Sawayama will be embarking on a UK and Ireland headline tour, and will be performing two nights in Glasgow, before heading off to Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and London.

See more

Rina Sawayama tour dates:

Nov 01: Brooklyn Great Hall at Avant Gardner, NY
Nov 04: Boston Roadrunner, MA
Nov 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Nov 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 08: Atlanta The Eastern, GA
Nov 09: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Nov 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Nov 12: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX
Nov 13: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Nov 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ
Nov 18: San Diego SOMA, CA
Nov 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Nov 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  