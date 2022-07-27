Rina Sawayama announces US headline tour for 2022

Rina Sawayama has shared details of her US headline tour set to take place later this year.

The genre-bending singer-songwriter will be hitting the road in aid of her forthcoming second album, Hold The Girl, which is due out on September 2 via Dirty Hit.

So far from the new record, Sawayama has released the singles This Hell and Catch Me In The Air.

Set to kick off in New York on November 1, the trek will see the vocalist making stops in cities such as Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, San Diego and more.

To conclude the tour, Sawayama will perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on November 23.

Taking to social media to announce the tour yesterday (July 26), she wrote: "Can’t wait to perform the record for u. Which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ??”.

Tickets (opens in new tab) for the US tour go on general sale at 10am local time on July 29.

In October, Sawayama will be embarking on a UK and Ireland headline tour, and will be performing two nights in Glasgow, before heading off to Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and London.

USA TOUR tickets on sale Friday at 10am local can’t wait to perform the record for u 🥲 which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ?? pic.twitter.com/9GqMzk33EKJuly 26, 2022 See more

Nov 01: Brooklyn Great Hall at Avant Gardner, NY

Nov 04: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Nov 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 08: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Nov 09: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Nov 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Nov 12: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX

Nov 13: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Nov 18: San Diego SOMA, CA

Nov 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Nov 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA