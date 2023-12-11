Rick Wakeman, Trevor Horn, Focus and Big Big Train announced for 45th annual Cropredy Festival

By Jerry Ewing
Corpredy 2024 takes place in Cropredy, near Banbury, from August 8 -10

Rick Wakeman, Trevor Horn, Focus and Big Big Train are amiong the prog names who have been announced for next year's Cropredy Festival, along side the ever-present host band Fairport Convention.

Now celebrating its forty-fifth year, Corpredy 2024 will take place at at Cropredy near Banbury on Thursday 8, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August 2024.

Wakeman, Horn and Fairport Convention will headline the three-day event, which also will see appearances from DeWolff, Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening, Eddi Reader, Baskery, Black Water County, Elles Bailey, Richard Digance, Feast of Fiddles, Ranagri, Spooky Mens Chorale and SilverBlues.

Three-day Cropredy tickets go on sale from this morning. The first 1,000 ticket orders will get a Christmas card signed by Fairport Convention and the first 2,000 get a souvenir car sticker. 

Tier One adult tickets start at £165; Youth tickets (12-17yo) are priced at  £85 and under-12s are free.

