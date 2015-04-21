Wakeman steers tour bus film

Rick Wakeman is the presenter of a documentary about touring life, to be broadcast later this week.

The keyboard icon leads Tales From The Tour Bus: Rock’n’Roll On The Road, which explores the less glamorous side of travelling as part of a band.

The hour-long film features interviews with the Pretty Things, Fairport Convention, Girlschool, The Damned and Suzi Quatro, while footage of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Marc Bolan is also included.

Wakeman says: “From the 50s to the 80s these musical pirates could be glimpsed travelling the length and breadth of the country, changing the musical landscape as they went, playing wherever they could get a gig and risking everything for us. This is the story of their journey.”

Tales From The Tour Bus will be shown in the UK on BBC Four on Friday (April 24) at 9pm. Find out more.