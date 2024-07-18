Richard Thompson replaces Trevor Horn at Cropredy Festival

This year's Corpredy Festival takes place in Cropredy, near Banbury, from August 8 -10

Richard Thompson
Former Fairport Convention guitarist Richard Thomspon has come to the rescue of his  former bandmates, stepping in to replace Trevor Horn at this year's Cropredy Festival, after the latter was forced to withdraw from this year's event for health reasons.

Thompson will now headline the Friday night at the three-day event, which takes place at at Cropredy near Banbury on Thursday 8, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August 2024.

"I can’t tell you what a joy it is to be back at Cropredy," says Thompson. "This always feels like home – a chance to catch up with old Fairport bandmates, and to play in front of the best folk-rock audience in the world. Roll on August!"

"Of all the festivals we play, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention is my favourite for many reasons," adds Horn. "So it’s with great sadness that I must cancel our appearance this year. This is due to a health issue from which I have not made the recovery I was expecting.

"I hope Fairport will invite us to play next year. Meanwhile, my sincere apologies and my best wishes for this year’s event."

Thompson joins Fairport Convention, Rick Wakeman, Focus, Big Big Train among the prog-adjacent acts appearing this year. There will also be appearances from DeWolff, Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening, Eddi Reader, Baskery, Black Water County, Elles Bailey, Richard Digance, Feast of Fiddles, Ranagri, Spooky Mens Chorale and SilverBlues.

Tier One adult tickets start at £165; Youth tickets (12-17yo) are priced at  £85 and under-12s are free.

Get tickets.

