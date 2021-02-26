Richard Barbieri releases artful video for atmospheric Flare 2

Japan and Porcupine Tree keyboard player Richard Barbieri releases his brand new solo album Under A Spell though Kscope Records today, February 26.

To celebrate he's released an epic eight-minute plus video for Flare 2, an evolving soundscape of synths, trumpets and intriguing classical instrumentation with an equally enthralling visualiser courtesy of animator Matthew Entecott.

Under A Spell was originally intended as Barbieri’s fourth solo album and a direct follow up to its predecessor, 2016’s Planets + Persona. That record, made in different studios across Europe and heavily incorporating live performances from a range of musicians, was adventurous and bold, showcasing Barbieri’s endlessly inventive song writing and mastery of electronic music. The follow-up would pick up where it left off, journeying further into the expansive terrain he mapped out on the previous record. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everything changed.

“I wrote and recorded it in my studio at home, with all this strangeness going on outside,” says Barbieri of Under A Spell. “It became something completely different: this weird, self-contained dream-state album.”

Under A Spell is out now on CD, gatefold double black vinyl LP, limited edition gatefold double red vinyl LP (exclusive to the Kscope store) and digitally.

Get Under A Spell.