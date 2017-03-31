Rich Robinson’s The Magpie Salute announce debut album

The Magpie Salute have announced that their self-titled debut album will be released later this year.

The band features ex Black Crowes men Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien – while late keyboardist Eddie Harsch also appears on the album – his last recorded work. He died in Toronto in November last year at the age of 59.

The record will feature “fresh takes of The Black Crowes’ What Is Home and Wiser Time and new interpretations of Comin’ Home by Delaney and Bonnie, Bobby Hutcherson’s Goin’ Down South, War’s War Drums, Pink Floyd’s Fearless, The Faces’ Glad And Sorry, Bob Marley’s Time Will Tell and the traditional song Ain’t No More Cane.”

The band’s lineup is completed by drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua, while vocalists including John Hogg, Charity White, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen also appear on the album, which will be released on June 9 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The Magpie Salute have also lined up four consecutive nights at London’s Under The Bridge. They’ll play on April 12, 13, 14 and 15 in support of the record.

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while videos for Comin’ Home and War Drums can be watched below.

Following their London dates, The Magpie Salute will play shows across Europe and the US.

Apr 12: London Under The Bridge, UK

Apr 13: London Under The Bridge, UK

Apr 14: London Under The Bridge, UK

Apr 15: London Under The Bridge, UK

Jun 10: Grolloo Holland International Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jul 11: Frankfurt Batschkapp Festival, Germany

Jul 12: Munich Tollwood Festival, Germany

Jul 13: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Jul 26: Indianapolis Vogue, IN

Jul 28: Chicago Metro, IL

Jul 29: Chicago Metro, IL

Jul 30: Detroit Saint Andrews, MI

Aug 01: Buffalo Tralf Music Hall, NY

Aug 03: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Aug 04: Hartford Infinity Hall, CT

Aug 05: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Aug 06: Portland Aura, ME

Aug 08: New Bedford The Zeiterion Theatre, MA

Aug 09: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Aug 11: Scranton The Peach Music Festival, PA

Aug 12: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Aug 13: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Aug 15: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Aug 16: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Aug 18: Atlanta The Buckhead Theatre, GA

Aug 19: Myrtle Beach Speedway, SC

Aug 20: Asheville Diana Wortham Theatre, NC

Aug 22: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Aug 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Aug 25: Nashville marathon Music Works, TN

Aug 26: Chattanooga Souther Brewers Festival, TN

Sep 07: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Sep 08: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Sep 13: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Sep 15: San Diego Kaaboo Del Mar, CA

Sep 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

The Magpie Salute: Former Black Crowes Rich Robinson and Marc Ford fly again