Rich Robinson forms The Magpie Salute with ex Black Crowes men

Rich Robinson has hooked up with former Black Crowes members guitarist Marc Ford, bassist Sven Pipien and keyboardist Eddie Harsch in new band The Magpie Salute.

They’re joined by keyboardist Matt Slocum, drummer Joe Magistro and backing singers Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen from Robinson’s solo band.

And to mark the announcement, the band have released a short trailer. Watch it below.

Robinson previously told Rolling Stone that he’d been performing regularly with the former Crowes men – minus his brother and vocalist Chris.

He said: “I just did three shows up in Woodstock, with me and Marc Ford and Ed Harsch and Sven from the Crowes. They came and joined my band and we did a whole bunch of songs together.”

The Magpie Salute have also revealed that they’ll play New York’s Gramercy Theatre on January 19. Tickets go on general sale on October 21.

Speaking of his experience of being in the studio, Robinson recently revealed: “I love being in the recording studio – it fuels the desire to create within me. I enjoy watching it unfold.

“Each development fires another idea and in the end, you have this organically created song that seemingly came out of nowhere. It brings me such joy and peace. It never ceases to amaze me.”

Robinson released his latest solo album Flux earlier this year. He’ll play two shows with his band this week in Colorado.

Oct 20: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Oct 21: Boulder Fox Theatre, CO

Jan 19: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY (With The Magpie Salute)

