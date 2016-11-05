Former Black Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch dies

Former Black Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch has died aged 59.

The Toronto-born musician played with the band from 1991 through 2006, appearing on 1992 hit album The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion, 1994’s Amorica and 1996’s Three Snakes And One Charm. No cause of death has been given.

During one of The Black Crowes’ breaks, Harsch played in Detroit-based band Bulldog. He also featured in Black Crowes spinoff band, the Magpies, along with guitarist Rich Robinson, bassist Sven Pipien and other past Crowes members.

Last month Robinson had unveiled his new band, The Magpie Salute, which included former Crowes men Harsch, Marc Ford and Pipien. They were to perform at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on January 19.

Robinson says: “It is with the saddest of hearts that we bid farewell to our dear friend Eddie Harsch. Eddie was a brilliant musician, with a beautiful heart. We should remember Eddie for his music, his great sense of humour and his positive outlook on life.

“We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of Eddie’s family at this time. Let’s honour him by celebrating his musical contributions to the world, and by sending positive thoughts and prayers to him and his family. Our hearts will forever remain with our musical brother.”

