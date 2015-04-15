Rex Brown Pantera items up for auction

Rex Brown is auctioning off his private collection of rare Pantera memorabilia.

The band’s former bassist – and current member of Kill Devil Hill – is offering some of his bass guitars for sale, as well as stage-worn shirts, picks, bass strings, posters, guitar straps, promo items, record awards, amps, cabinets and road cases.

After the band’s last tour in 2001, Rex put the items in storage. He says: “I took a look at all of my old Pantera gear. I realised I had a ton of bass guitars, amps, cabinets, road cases and other great stuff just sitting in storage collecting dust.

“I felt they really should be in the hands of the fans who would love to own a piece of Pantera history. I have all my Pantera love and memories in my heart and soul. Of course, I am keeping the things that are important to me, but there are a lot of treasured items here and it’s time for the next generation to care for them.”

The Rex Brown Collection auction is being hosted online at Back Stage Auctions from April 18-26.