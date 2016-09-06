Reunited Misfits hint at future plans

The reunited classic Misfits lineup could return to the studio, according to the band’s Jerry Only.

Only, along with Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and Glenn Danzig, announced in May that they’d get back together for two live performances this month in Denver and Chicago.

And with the Denver set now under their belts, Only reports that further work together could be on the cards.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I want it to continue. I know Doyle wants it to continue. I know Glenn wants it to continue. We just have to be big enough people to make it continue. And that’s where we’re at. Whatever it takes.

“We’re going into our 40th anniversary so the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Eventually, Doyle’s got to write a new album, I’ve got to write a new album and Glenn’s got to write a new album.

“Why don’t we work together and make the greatest album ever? Now we’ve got different elements. We’ve got Doyle playing more of a metal kind of thing. We’ve got Dave Lombardo who we’re trying to figure out what the fuck he’s doing. And Glenn’s got his own thing – and guitarist Acey Slade fills in good too. And I’ve got the band where it is today.

“So it’s a matter of remoulding and using all the different elements that I’ve got.”

No studio time has been planned yet, but asked whether he’d spoken to Danzig about firm album plans, Only adds: “I think it’s got to evolve naturally. The thing is we’ve tried to plan things and then we stand there and wait and as it comes we’ll just do it.

“I don’t know about Glenn, but I cancelled our touring and everything for this so I’m going to go home and write and lift.”

Only says the performance at Denver’s Riot Fest felt “really old school” and adds: “It’s like a time warp. We’re reliving stuff we wrote when we were kids, travelling around when money didn’t matter and it was all just about the music. It was really good.

“Obviously, it’s a new experience because we’re all working together on a bigger level for the first time, but of all the things that could have possibly gone wrong I thought everything looked pretty good, and I thought that everybody was excited. Everybody that I saw had a smile on their face.”

In May, Danzig said it was possible they could continue working together if their two performances went well. They play together again at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 16-18.

Tales From The Crypt: The return of The Misfits