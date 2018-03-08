Todd Rundgren’s Utopia reunite

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia have reunited for a 2018 North American tour.

Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox and Ralph Schuckett will kick off the 33-date tour at Jim Thorpe’s Penns Peak on April 18 and wrap up with a performance at the Fox PAC in Riverside, California, on June 5.

It’ll be the first time the band have toured in the US and Canada in 32 years.

Rundgren says: “Within the time constraints, we are going to attempt to cover most of the significant moments that people would complain about if we didn’t.

“We have a list of songs. It’s not the official set list just yet – but a list of songs we’re pretty confident people would like to hear.

“I think we’re going to have a good time.”

To mark the announcement, it’s also been revealed that a limited edition box set celebrating their music is to launch next month.

Titled The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82, it will be released on April 20 via Friday Music

A statement on the set reads: “This limited edition collection will bring each of their seven classic albums to life, now in first-time CD digipak gatefold covers featuring the original album artwork elements, rare inner sleeve art, newly written commentary from the band, and more.”

The Road To Utopia is now available for pre-order.

Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below.

Apr 18: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA

Apr 20: Englewood Bergen PAC, NJ

Apr 22: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Apr 23: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Apr 25: Broward PAC, FL

Apr 27: St Petersburg Mahaffey Theatre, FL

Apr 28: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 29: Durham Carolina Theater, NC

May 01: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

May 02: Washington Warner Theater, DC

May 03: New York Town Hall, NY

May 05: Philadelphia Tower Theater, PA

May 06: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

May 07: Ridgefield Playhouse

May 09: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

May 10: Cincinnati Taft Theater, OH

May 12: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 13: Minneapolis State Theater, MN

May 15: Grand Rapids Monroe Live, MI

May 16: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

May 17: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

May 19: Cleveland Hard Rock Live, OH

May 20: Cleveland Hard Rock Live, OH

May 22: Chicago Theater, IL

May 24: Denver Paramount Theater, CO

May 26: Las Vegas The Joint At The Hard Rock, NV

May 27: Phoenix Comercia Theater, AZ

May 29: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 30: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Jun 01: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Jun 02: Portland Revolution Theater, OR

Jun 04: Sacramento Crest Theater, CA

Jun 05: Riverside Fox PAC, CA

