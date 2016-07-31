Research reveals the most ‘metal’ word in the world

A date-science blogger by the name of Degenerate State has researched the most ‘metal’ word in the English language.

He initially published his findings in late April, but only now has his project come to light – and it throws up some surprising results.

To get the data, he mined website Dark Lyrics, which features a database of 222,623 songs from 7364 rock and metal bands spread over 22,314 albums. He then cross-referenced his findings with the Brown Corpus – a collection of documents published in 1961 covering a range of different genres.

By combining statistics to show the frequency of words used from both sources, Degenerate State came up with a comprehensive list of the “metalness” of each word.

And he found that while Five Finger Death Punch have the highest number of swear words in their lyrics, the word ‘burn’ is the most ‘metal’ word used in the English language.

Other words featuring in the top 20 were ‘cries’, ‘veins’, ‘eternity’, ‘scream’ and ‘demon’. The least ‘metal’ word he stumbled across was ‘particularly’.

For more, visit Degenerate State’s blog, while the top 20 words can be found below.

The top 20 most ‘metal’ words