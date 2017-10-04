Renounced release new video for My Last Dying Wish

Renounced are premiering their new video for My Last Dying Wish exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band’s latest album Theories Of Despair, which is being reissued by Holy Roar Records on November 3.

“I use hardcore as a platform to express the deepest of my emotions and feelings. This song is about the ending of a life,” vocalist Daniel Gray tells Metal Hammer. “The dancer in the video is acting out the life as it passes away.”

Renounced are heading on tour this month across the UK and Europe with Stray From The Path, Obey The Brave and Capsize.

“We’re super stoked to be touring Europe again, it’s been way too long,” says Daniel. “Come hang out, jump of stages and eat food with us. Death to false metalcore.”

Renounced’s latest album Theories Of Despair is available to pre-order now from Holy Roar.

Renounced tour dates with Stray From The Path

Oct 05: Underworld, London

Oct 06: Key Club, Leeds

Oct 07: G2, Glasgow

Oct 08: Rebellion, Manchester

Oct 09: The Globe, Cardiff

Oct 10: Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

Oct 11: Dynamo, Eindhoven

Oct 12: Kavka, Antwerp

Oct 13: Club Cann, Stuttgart

Oct 14: Hirsch, Nürnberg

Oct 15: Dürer Kert, Budapest

Oct 16: Arena, Wien

Oct 17: Feirwerk, München

Oct 19: Conne Island, Leipzig

Oct 20: Rock Cafe, Prague

Oct 21: Cassopeia, Berlin

Oct 22: Logo, Hamburg

