Renounced release new video for My Last Dying Wish

Renounced are premiering their new video for My Last Dying Wish exclusively with Metal Hammer.
The track is taken from the band’s latest album Theories Of Despair, which is being reissued by Holy Roar Records on November 3.
“I use hardcore as a platform to express the deepest of my emotions and feelings. This song is about the ending of a life,” vocalist Daniel Gray tells Metal Hammer. “The dancer in the video is acting out the life as it passes away.”
Renounced are heading on tour this month across the UK and Europe with Stray From The Path, Obey The Brave and Capsize.
“We’re super stoked to be touring Europe again, it’s been way too long,” says Daniel. “Come hang out, jump of stages and eat food with us. Death to false metalcore.”
Renounced’s latest album Theories Of Despair is available to pre-order now from Holy Roar.
Renounced tour dates with Stray From The Path
Oct 05: Underworld, London
Oct 06: Key Club, Leeds
Oct 07: G2, Glasgow
Oct 08: Rebellion, Manchester
Oct 09: The Globe, Cardiff
Oct 10: Mama Roux’s, Birmingham
Oct 11: Dynamo, Eindhoven
Oct 12: Kavka, Antwerp
Oct 13: Club Cann, Stuttgart
Oct 14: Hirsch, Nürnberg
Oct 15: Dürer Kert, Budapest
Oct 16: Arena, Wien
Oct 17: Feirwerk, München
Oct 19: Conne Island, Leipzig
Oct 20: Rock Cafe, Prague
Oct 21: Cassopeia, Berlin
Oct 22: Logo, Hamburg
