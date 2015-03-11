New Issue Of Prog Is On Sale Today

Plus The 80s prog revival, Steve Hackett, Van der Graaf Generator, Renaissance, Lonely Robot, Arena and more…

We celebrate 30 years of Marillion’s No. 1 album Misplaced Childhood. Steve Rothery, Fish, Mark Kelly and producer Chris Kimsey recall making the album that saved the band’s career and made them stars in the process. There’s exclusive artwork from album cover artists Mark Wilkinson, never-before-seen photos from Steve Rothery’s forthcoming book Postcards From The Road and current Marillion singer Steve Hogarth discusses his own relationship with the album.