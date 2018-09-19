Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam line up US tour dates

Renaissance featuring Annie Haslam have announced a US tour which will take place later this year.

The band have lined up a total of seven November shows, which will get under way at The Kent Stage in Ohio on the 8th of the month and wrap up with a set a Tarrytown’s Music Hall in New York on the 18th.

Renaissance have also confirmed that, following the success of adding a 10-piece chamber orchestra to their live shows in 2017, they’ll do the same at their show at Collingswood’s Scottish Rite Auditorium on November 17.

Renaissance leader and vocalist Haslam says, “The band keeps getting stronger and stronger and the addition of the chamber orchestra has been the most exciting development for the band in years.

“This addition of live orchestral musicians adds an incredible dynamic to our big numbers like Mother Russia, Carpet Of The Sun, Song For All Seasons and Day Of The Dreamer – all of which included an orchestra on the original recordings.”

Haslam will be joined by pianist Rave Tesar, keyboardist Geoffrey Langley, guitarist Mark Lambert, drummer Frank Pagano and bassist Leo Traversa.

The shows have been lined up in support of Renaissance's new CD/DVD A Symphonic Journey, which was released last week. It was recorded in October last year at the Keswick Theatre and featured large screen projections of original paintings by Haslam.

Renaissance 2018 US tour dates

Nov 08: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

Nov 09: Buffalo The Tralf, NY

Nov 11: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Centre For The Performing Arts, NY

Nov 15: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 16: Newton Theatre, NJ

Nov 17: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Nov 18: Tarrytown Music Hall, NY