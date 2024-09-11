Refused announce 2025 North American farewell tour as singer Dennis Lyxzén recovers from heart attack

Refused have announced a farewell North American tour for 2025 as singer Dennis Lyxzén recovers from a massive heart attack.

The vocalist, 51, had a heart attack in June of this year, causing the band to pull out of a festival appearance in Sweden.

Now, with Lyxzén on the mend, the band have announced 14 North American dates for next year with Quicksand in support and confirmed these will be their farewell to the United states and Canada.

They have also suggested they'll bid farewell to fans elsewhere over the course of 2025, finishing in their homeland of Sweden.

Drummer David Sandström says: "In the beginning of this year we started making plans to have one last big hurrah, to make the end of the band a fun, generous, indulgent affair. And that's how it felt after the first show. It's the best we've ever sounded and we were really enjoying ourselves, tossing in old songs we haven't played since the nineties and even a Misfits cover.

"And then disaster struck. I visited Dennis in the hospital the day after he was admitted and true to form he was not happy about the hospital gown he was forced to wear.

"So on to the good news: Dennis is doing great. He's one of the healthiest dudes I know. He can't sit still, exercises a lot and it follows that his recuperation would be swift. He's gotten excellent care and his doctor has run all the physical tests on him and they all indicate he's making a full recovery.

"Needless to say, he's itching to get back on tour to play shows and he even suggested we should keep preliminary dates set up for the late fall and winter, but we decided to postpone those shows and instead start up in the spring.

"So yeah, that's where we're at. We're coming to the U.S. in March/April 2025 and we're looking at what else we can do with the rest of the year, all we know is that we want to finish back home in Sweden at the end of the year."

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on Friday, September 13 at ww.officialrefused.com/live

Refused North American tour 2025

Mar 21: Brooklyn, NY , Brooklyn Paramount

Mar 23: Toronto, ON , History

Mar 25: Chicago, IL, Salt Shed

Mar 27: San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

Mar 28: Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Expo Hall

Mar 29: Del Mar, CA, The Sound

Mar 30: Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre

Apr 01: Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

Apr 02: Salt Lake City, UT, Union Event Center

Apr 04: Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

Apr 05: Seattle, WA, The Showbox

Apr 07: Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

Apr 08: Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

Apr 10: Sacramento, CA, Ace Of Spades