Reef to tour UK in March

Reef have announced a 14-date UK tour.

The run of shows is set to kick off at London’s Electric Ballroom on March 3 and wrap up in Deal on the 27th of the month.

The band say: “The reaction to our tour announcement has been fantastic – thank you. Can’t wait for March next year.”

Reef have spent much of 2015 working on their fifth album – the follow-up to 2003’s Together. And frontman Gary Stringer said earlier this year they were aiming to make a “ wicked rock record.”

He added: “You’re going to press play, you just got to be smiling from ear to ear and happy with what we’re doing. We just want to make sure every song is killer.”

Tickets for all 14 dates go on pre-sale tomorrow (November 12) and on general sale on Friday via Livenation.

Reef 2016 UK tour

Mar 03: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 04: Barnstaple Factory

Mar 05: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Mar 12: Norwich The Nick Rayns

Mar 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 17: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 18: York Fibbers

Mar 19: Sheffield Plug

Mar 24: Exeter lemon Grove

Mar 25: Cardiff Tramshed

Mar 26: Southampton Engine Rooms

Mar 27: Deal The Hole In The Roof